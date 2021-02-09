Now that the dust is beginning to settle from a November general election that included a contentious presidential race and state- and county-level races, Beeville is beginning to prepare for its municipal election in May.
At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Beeville City Council voted to order the election for May 1 and to enter into a contract with the Bee County Election Administration to assist in administering the election. According to city secretary Gabriela Hernandez, the projected cost of the contract is $9,300. That figure is based on the Beeville Independent School District also having an election, meaning it would increase if the city had to bear the entire cost on its own.
“If one is unopposed, the other will have to pay the whole cost,” she said.
If there is a contested race for either or both of the open council seats, Hernandez said the city would have to do a budget amendment to cover the cost of an election.
While she said she is awaiting further information related to polling sites for May 1, the council approved a request by county elections administrator Laura Warnix to use the John C. Fulgum Beeville Event Center as a polling site.
When voters go to the polls, they will cast ballots for council Wards 1 and 5. Those seats currently are held by councilmen Ford Patton and Brian Watson, respectively.
As of the meeting Hernandez said one candidate has filed for each seat. Watson confirmed that he had already filed to seek reelection while Patton had not done so yet. Both men were elected to the council in 2019.
City residents wishing to file for a place on the ballot have until Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. to submit completed paperwork. Hernandez said the packets are available at city hall.
In other business, the council approved a $9,980 contract between the city and Houston-based Mayco Building Systems Inc. for removal and replacement of exterior caulk on city hall and the city’s police and fire department buildings. Benson said recent roof leaks appear to be caused by dried out caulk in the longitudinal joints of the masonry walls.
“We don’t have the dollars budgeted for this, but we’re going to look in the budget to find them,” he said.