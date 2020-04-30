City gets clean financial audit

BEEVILLE – City facilities remain closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 emergency, and there is no word yet when the months long restoration of Beeville City Hall will be complete.
But city officials do have one thing working in their favor: clean financial books.
At the April 14 meeting of the Beeville City Council, accountant Wayne R. Beyer of the Pleasanton-based firm Beyer & Co. presented his report of the city’s fiscal year 2019 financial audit. Because of recommendations related to social distancing, Beyer gave his presentation from another location via videoconference.
Beyer said his overall opinion of the city’s finances was “unmodified” or clean.
“Nothing came to our attention that would cause us to modify our opinion,” he said.
Beyer had only minor recommendations for Beeville contained in his management letter including that the city should keep backups of utility files and that golf course deposits should be made within 1-2 days.
Also during the meeting, the council approved a plan submitted by Public Works Director Albert Bridge to reopen the citizens’ collection station for disposal of debris. Hours will be 9-11:30 a.m., 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Bridge said the facility had been closed in an attempt to protect employees and their families and the general public from the possible spread of coronavirus. But with the reopening, he said all workers would practice social distancing between them and the public, and a maximum of three vehicles at a time would be allowed to be on the yard. An attendant would be at the gate at all times.
“And we’re going to be utilizing all of the (personal protective equipment) necessary,” Bridge said. “We’ve got face shields; we’ve got masks, and we’ve got gloves.”
In other business, the council adopted an ordinance to establish a fine of up to $500 as the penalty for anyone who disobeys the city’s COVID-19 emergency order. City Manager John Benson said that the ordinance allows for such cases to be heard in municipal court, as opposed to county court.
“The association of municipal court clerks said this would be a better process, so that’s why we’re here,” said Police Chief Robert Bridge.