Beeville city councilman and planning and zoning commission members met with consultants from Kendig and Keast Collaborative in the first of many workshop discussions for the process of developing the city’s comprehensive plan.
The consultants were hired in May to help with the projected growth and job and housing opportunities that NAFFCO will generate when it opens its first US manufacturing plant at the Chase Field Industrial and Air Complex.
Gary Mitchell and Meredith Dang, both members of the American Institute of Certified Planners, led the discussion, which focused on issues and needs.
Dang helped members identify long range goals, but explained it was crucial to identify short term priorities while looking into what 2040 may look like.
When asked about ongoing and emerging issues the quality and smell of the water was immediately addressed.
“You can’t drink it,” said Planning and Zoning Board member Josephine Miller. “If you drive by this town it smells. That’s probably why you didn’t stop when you were going through because why stop in a smelly town? I haven’t been drinking Beeville water almost my entire life- I’m 79.”
Miller acknowledged that the city was in the process of making improvements, so she did not want to dwell on the past.
“I can understand their concern,” said Mayor Francisco Doniguez. “It’s been due to lack of infrastructure investment and commitment in the last 40, maybe 50 years. There’s a multi-million-dollar investment in place and we’re working on it.”
Dominguez acknowledged that other than the college, the city was the lowest taxing structure, and that a raise in taxes is more than likely coming to help fix the issues.
Councilman Benny Puente Jr. also pointed out that more industry would offset taxes.
Other issues discussed were housing, housing affordability, water, infrastructure in general, and schools and the reputation of the school district.
Dang pointed out there was a growing rate of people who work in the city, but do not reside within city limits.
Focus groups will be a part of the 10 listening sessions with members of the community, along with townhall meetings and more meetings with the council and planning and zoning commission.
Multiple members brought up beautifying issues and the need to clean up the city and enforce ordinances.
Members of the planning and zoning commission said they drove around the city the night before and within only 15 minutes came across seven issues that should be addressed.
Healthcare services and issues were also brought up with disappointment.
Efforts between local boards and county and city employees were also recognized for not only clean-up efforts, but “big-picture” projects within the last few years as well.
City Manager John Benson and Assistant City Manager John Chen were commended for their leadership and commitment to recent responsibilities.
“Along with beautifying Beeville, there is also an existing problem and I’m probably going to get shot when I say it,” paused Planning Zoning Commission board member Erie Head. “We have a homeless problem. When you drive into the community from somewhere else and you see these poor people walking around with grocery carts- thin as a rail- and I know some of it may be choice; some of it because of addiction, I don’t know. But that says something about the community.”
Head said the homeless issue has been weighing on his heart for the last few months since the city has no soup kitchen or lodging or real solutions like many other cities across the country.
“What you see is what you’re going to remember when you come to a community.”
