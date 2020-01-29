City Hall expected to be ready Feb. 1

BEEVILLE – The ongoing project to renovate Beeville City Hall could be in the home stretch.
City Manager Joe Montez said during an update at the Jan. 14 council meeting that he believes City Hall should be ready to move back in by Feb. 1. A project to put a new roof on the structure was set to start Tuesday.
The restoration of City Hall at 400 N. Washington St. has been in progress since an August plumbing leak flooded the building with several inches of water. This caused extensive damage and mold.
In addition to replacing drywall, paneling, carpeting, cabinets, counter tops and more, asbestos abatement also had to take place.
Another ongoing project discussed by the council was the water wells being drilled at Chase Field. The council voted to approve a change order to move the final completion date to Jan. 31. It previously had been Nov. 16, 2019.
Kendall King, an engineer with Freese and Nichols Inc., said AEP has started hanging pole-mounted transformers for the wells and that there is a week’s worth of work left before all equipment can be tested. He expects on Jan. 31 “to be testing the system and starting it up.”
In other business, the council voted to approve an amended version of an interlocal agreement for Bee County to provide health inspections for food establishments within the city limits. Montez said the city would pay $37,500 for a county employee to do the inspections for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The agreement is contingent upon acceptance by the Bee County Commissioners Court.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.