City hall in need of new roof as building undergoes cleaning

BEEVILLE – City Council members gave City Manager Joe B. Montez the authority to hire LNV Engineering to prepare specifications for replacing the roof at City Hall when they met on Sept. 10.
Currently, all offices have moved from City Hall to other locations while contractors clean the building of mold and asbestos. Montez decided that would be a good time to have a leaky roof repaired on the building.
The mold resulted when a plumbing leak flooded most of the building in several inches of water several weeks ago.
As the building was being inspected for mold damage, it was discovered that there was asbestos in parts of the building.
The building is expected to be closed to the public for weeks while the work is underway.
Montez expects the roof repairs to cost about $205,000. But the city will need engineering specifications to be prepared before he can seek proposals from contractors for the work.
The council also voted to delay action on a proposal to provide 11,500 linear feet of PVC pipe to be used in looping the dead ends of water supply lines in parts of the city.
Montez told the council that he had a proposal from Ferguson Enterprises, LLC to provide the pipe at a cost of $4.50 a foot.
The last proposal the city had for the purchase was $8 per linear foot.
Councilman Brian Watson said he wanted to postpone the decision to seek other proposals.
“I would suggest we move forward with this today,” Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. said.
He reminded council members that looping the dead-end water lines throughout the city is an important part of correcting one of the city’s most serious water disinfectant problems.
Experts have been saying for years that dead-end water lines allows water to sit in one place in parts of the city during the hot, summer months. That allows the chloramine disinfectant to evaporate, and the chlorine residuals in those lines decreases to dangerous levels.
The city has been ordered to issue notices warning residents to boil their water before consuming it to rid the water of bacteria that has grown in the water after the disinfectant has evaporated.
“It’s about getting the maximum bang for our buck,” Watson said. He then told the council he wanted to see quotes from other suppliers.
After that the council voted to delay the purchase and seek other proposals for the pipe.
Council members also voted to approve an agreement with Sherrel Mercer, president of Mercer Controls of Edna.
Mercer had spoken to the council last month about steps he said were needed to correct the city’s water disinfectant problems.
Montez told the council that the contract between the city and Mercer was a “generic” document.
Councilman Ford Patton made the motion to approve the agreement, and Councilman Eric Holland seconded the motion. It passed without opposition.
In other water-related action, the council authorized Mercer to install an inlet hydraulic control valve at the Beeville Water Supply District’s raw water intake structure at the Nueces River near Swinney Switch at a cost of $19,474.
Montez said considerable work is needed at the facility because of problems with the three pumps and valves. He said the equipment at the structure is 36 years old, and finding parts for it is difficult.
In other business, the council voted to:
— Authorize Montez to execute a contract with Ever Engineering, LLC for engineering services.
— Approve payment of $279,276.29 to Gonzalez-DeLaGarza Construction for work completed at the Chase Field groundwater project.
— Approve a water line installation proposal from Tindol Construction of Beeville.
— Authorize Montez to amend a water line right-of-way agreement with Epic Crude Pipeline. Montez said the amendment was necessary because the original path of the right-of-way would have required the removal of three large oak trees at Veterans Memorial Park, and he would not allow that.
— Engage the services of Baker, Tilly, Virchow and Krause, LLP for the company’s assistance in finding applicants for the city manager’s position.
— Authorize the city staff to approve the Bee County Appraisal District’s fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
— Allow the Beeville Police Department to accept a $1,000 grant from the promoters of the July 26-27 Texas Clash Event for its sponsorship.
— Approve a street closing request from the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the 2019 National Night Out event on Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The request was to close Galloway Drive between South Hillside and Olympic Drives.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.