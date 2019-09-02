City Hall, police station personnel begin move to community center

BEEVILLE — Personnel at City Hall and Beeville Police Department were busy evacuating the building Thursday morning.
“We’re moving right now,” City Manager Joe B. Montez told the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
Contractors had been at City Hall all week to look for mold contamination after a serious water leak a couple of weeks ago flooded that part of the building shared by the city staff and the Beeville Police Department.
All of City Hall was flooded with more than two inches of water and part of the police station also was flooded.
Bill Burris, chief of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, said shortly after the incident that their part of the building, on the east side, had not been affected.
Montez told the City Council Tuesday night that much of the city staff, including his office, the city secretary’s office and some others, would be moving into the John C. Fulghum Event Center at 111 E. Corpus Christi St.
Other city offices were scheduled to move to the city’s finance building just north of City Hall at 602 N. Washington St.
The city utilities collection office will be moving to the municipal court building at 405 N. Washington St. Anyone looking to pay a city water bill will be able to take care of that matter there.
Montez told the council that all furnishings within the building will be left in place so they can be cleaned of possible mold contamination.
Also, the city’s information and technical staff member, Salvador Garza, was disassembling all the computer equipment in the building and decontaminating it for the move to the new locations.
As experts were inspecting the building for mold contamination, they also found that the building contains asbestos in some locations.
At Tuesday night’s meeting they said that also either would be sealed airtight or it would be removed from the building.
No one offered an estimate as to how long it would take to clear the building of the contaminants.
