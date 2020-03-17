City has had enough of moldy mess

BEEVILLE – When will Beeville City Hall reopen for business?
That is anyone’s guess.
It was August when a broken pipe caused flooding and subsequent mold that closed the government building. Yet the building remains closed, and much of the city’s administrative operations have been forced to stay off site.
“We should have moved back in like four months ago,” City Secretary Gabby Hernandez said March 2.
Consultants Greco Construction, which recommended the city hire Westwood to remediate the situation now is suggesting the two part ways. At the Feb. 25 city council meeting, Jeff McClure of Greco recommended the city send Westwood a 14-day demand letter to finish the work, after many items on a punch list came back incomplete.
“Our city manager is reviewing the punch list to see what needs to be sent back to the contractors,” Hernandez said. “Right now, we do not have a move in date because we have items left on the punchlist.
Greco brought in Westwood, which was given a $111,000 contract to remedy the situation and perform asbestos abatement. Part of the remedy was to repair the heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, for which $12,500 of the contract total was to disinfect the duct work.
“That is probably the next step before you even consider moving back into City Hall,” McClure said.
However, Hernandez said city workers will now take care of the HVAC work.
While it might be muddy as to when City Hall will reopen, a deal between the city and Live Oak County for the purchase of treated water is clear. The 10-year agreement, approved unanimously by the council, will provide up to 300,000 gallons of water from the Morrill Water Treatment Plant for firefighting and road maintenance. It will cost $4 per 2,000 gallons for the first year, then $4 plus the percentage increase of the consumer price increase for each subsequent year.
“I think it’s a good thing to sell the water to them,” said former City Manager Joe Montez. “They’re our neighbors, and we fight fires alongside each other.”
While not on the agenda, the council introduced Montez’s successor, John Benson, at the meeting on his second day on the job. The city hosted a meet and greet with Benson and citizens March 3.