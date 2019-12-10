BEEVILLE – Treviño Park could become one of Beeville’s most popular destinations if the city is successful in acquiring a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Michelle Treviño, the city’s Main Street director, told the City Council last week that the city plans to have an application turned in to the department by the Dec. 4 deadline.
The application will be for $150,000. But the program that provides the funds for park improvements requires local governments to provide 50 percent of the total package.
That means the city will be providing half the money for the project with the remaining $75,000 coming from the TPWD.
The park is surrounded by residential properties with West Springer and West Sylvia streets on the north and south sides and South Minneapolis and South Minnesota streets on the east and west sides.
The plans call for an existing baseball diamond to be enhanced with a backstop behind home plate and the traditional red clay along the baselines, the pitcher’s mound and home plate.
The city also wants to improve the surface of the walking/jogging trail around the park and provide two covered park shelters with picnic tables on the northeast side of the property.
In addition, two metal park benches will be installed on the northwest corner of the park. One of those will be on the west side of the walking trail, and the other will be next to a shaded playground area.
An existing basketball court west of the playground area will be upgraded with new backboards and netting, and the court will be painted.
Treviño said a water fountain and “misting” station will be installed nearby so walkers, runners and basketball players will have a place to cool off with a wet mist and get a drink.
On the southern corner of the property a 10-station fitness area will be built to provide more exercise options for park users.
The remainder of the grant funds will be used to dress up the property with native landscaping and gardening.
Treviño said the TPWD is expected to decide on which applications to fund within about five months after receiving the applications.
