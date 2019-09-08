City hoping for million dollar grant to fix water system

BEEVILLE — City Council members authorized City Manager Joe B. Montez to apply for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration when they met at City Hall Tuesday evening.
Montez said he wanted to see if the city could qualify for a grant of $1 million to $2 million to help pay for improvements on its water supply system.
He has been in contact with engineers to determine what steps need to be taken to stop the water boil notices the city has experienced recently.
Twice this summer the city has been placed on water boil requirements by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality because of unsafe water conditions.
The first notice was issued when water samples tested by the TCEQ showed that chloramine disinfectant residuals had dropped below the required amount.
The second notice came after a water sample showed an elevated amount of E. coli bacteria in the water.
“Some tanks need replacement,” Montez said. “We need an engineering firm to do a study.”
In both instances, engineers and water treatment professionals explained that high temperatures that are common in South Texas were responsible for causing the chlorine content of the city’s water to evaporate in parts of town that have dead-end distribution lines and where residents do not use as much water.
Lower water usage allows the water in the distribution lines to stand in one place and that stops the flow of disinfected water through the system.
Montez provided council members with a nine-item list of steps he had come up with to solve the problem and stop the water boil notices.
They include:
1. Improve and expand the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system) between the George P. Morrill, I Water Treatment Plant and the water storage facilities in the city.
2. Establish chlorine injection booster pumps on all groundwater storage tanks.
3. Hire contractors to clean the sediment and renovate/rehabilitate all ground and overhead storage tanks that need major repairs.
4. Hire a contractor to loop all dead-end lines in Beeville to maintain a continuous water flow.
Montez said experts have estimated it will require 11,500 linear feet of pipe to complete that project.
5. Install automatic flushing devices on any dead-end lines that cannot be looped. Currently city utility department employees have to flush those lines by periodically opening fire hydrants in those areas.
6. Rehabilitate and improve the infrastructure at the Morrill treatment plant to comply with recommendations provided by LNV Engineering.
7. Install new testing devices on city rights of way at the actual water distribution line to eliminate the need to obtain samples on individual properties.
8. Establish a water line replacement program to eliminate aging water lines within the city.
9. Financing an improvement program by selling about $1 million in certificates of obligations to be repaid by city utility revenues.
That would include borrowing $1 million in city funds and repaying them through a “reimbursing resolution” that would require the money to be repaid after the certificates of obligation are sold.
Sherill Mercer, engineer and president of Mercer Controls in Edna, was at the meeting to explain what needed to be done to that system.
Mercer’s company has been involved in maintaining and improving the city’s SCADA system for years.
“You’re talking about big dollars if you’re talking about rehabilitating an elevated tank,” Mercer told the council.
That kind of job could cost the city about $600,000.
Montez was expecting the city needs to provide as much as $600,000 for contingencies when work on the improvements begins.
Mercer also talked about the necessity of installing variable frequency drives and making other repairs on the system.
Montez asked for the authority to proceed with hiring an engineer to complete a study on what improvements are needed to the water system.
At one point, Councilman Ford Patton asked Mercer about the list of improvements to the water system.
“I had a challenge putting this together, Mr. Patton,” the engineer responded.
Council members voted to authorize Montez to begin that effort. They also approved paying Gonzalez-De La Garza Construction $287,553.79 for work that company has completed on the ground storage tank, pipeline extension and treatment facilities at the city’s water well project at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
Montez said well water could be available to supplement the city’s surface water system by the beginning of 2020.
