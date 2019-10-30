City issues notice to assure water utility customers after recent water boil notices

BEEVILLE – City Manager Joe B. Montez sent out a letter to Beeville utility customers last week assuring them that the water is safe to drink.
In a letter dated Oct. 15, the city manager listed violations that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited between 2016 and 2018.
The letter did not mention two incidents that occurred this year in which the TCEQ had the city issue “water boil” notices to all customers using city water.
The letter included copies of all the notices issued by the state agency and ended with a page that included two questions dealing with the water problems:
What should I do?
There is nothing you need to do at this time, the answer stated. You do not need to boil your water or take other actions.
What is being done?
The city of Beeville is in the process of taking numerous actions, some include installation of sampling stations, replacement of existing distribution piping, installing booster stations and instrumentation to indicate potential issues.
Montez has addressed several problems that had been causing the TCEQ to issue water boil notices that began before he came out of retirement at the request of City Council members.
The problem primarily has been caused by a combination of aging distribution lines underground in the city along with dead-end water lines and ground and water storage tanks that have needed cleaning and refurbishing.
The notices mailed to city utility customers noted that “public health was not impacted” and that utility customers have a right to know what happened and what the city did to correct the situation.
The notice said all of the violations have been addressed by the city’s water division and the steps taken have been approved by the TCEQ.
“I want to assure you that the potable water currently being produced by the City of Beeville is safe to drink, is approved and meets and complies with all of the quality standards and requirements as specified by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,” Montez said in his letter.
