City issues permit for construction of new Dollar General store

BEEVILLE — City of Beeville Developmental Services Director Frank Resendez confirmed Wednesday that his office has issued a permit for the construction of a new Dollar General Store.
Resendez said the new business will be located at 1103 N. Washington St. That is the location of what was once a Pizza Hut restaurant. It was occupied for a short time by another restaurant.
Resendez said he expects demolition of the restaurant building and a house at that location to begin soon.
The company reported plans to spend $600,000 on the construction of the store. No contractor had been named for the project.
Resendez said he also has approved building permits for the construction of seven new house throughout the city.