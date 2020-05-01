City keeps golf course closed as others open

BEEVILLE – The city of Beeville will not take a mulligan on its decision to shutter the municipal golf course.
City Manager John Benson confirmed late last week that the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course will remain closed despite the fact that several other courses in the area have decided to reopen.
“The reason we closed it was due to COVID-19 and the number of cases in the area, not just in Beeville but in Bee County,” Benson said in an interview on April 23.
“Nothing has changed at this point,” he added.
Benson said the city is simply sticking to the plan it has had all along.
“We originally closed it with the intent to wait until the end of the month and wait and reassess at that point,” he said. “At this point, we don’t have any information that indicates (a reason to open it back up). We’re just staying the course.”
The number of COVID-19 cases needs to reach a plateau before the city would consider reopening the nine-hole course inside Veterans Memorial Park, Benson said.
He said the city didn’t necessarily need to see a drop in cases, but it needs to see that the numbers aren’t increasing.
“At this point ... they are not increasing,” Benson noted. “Hopefully that will hold true through (the end of the month) and then we will reassess it.”
The city originally announced a closure of the golf course and Veterans Memorial Park for the Easter weekend.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced the next day, which prompted a change to those plans and saw the city announce an indefinite extension of the closure.
Around the same time, Beeville Country Club also shuttered operations, leaving both courses in Bee County closed.
The country club, according to interim manager Leticia Quiroga-Munoz, reopened about a week and a half later with social distancing and contactless protocols in place.
Several other courses in the immediate area were briefly closed, then quickly reopened as confusion spread about whether golf courses were considered “non-essential” businesses under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14.
The order never specifically addressed golf courses, but the governor himself then said they should be considered “non-essential” during a conference call with local leaders.
Days later, the Attorney General’s office offered a clarification that said golf courses could remain open.
That clarification prompted courses, like the one in Sinton, to reopen.
“The country club chose to reopen their (golf course) and that’s their decision obviously,” said Benson. “There are some other communities that are open and some that are not.
“Our basis for closing (ours) was based on the number of COVID cases and the trend line. We’re just continuing that course.”
Benson said the city did take the governor’s statement and the clarification from the Attorney General into account when deciding whether to close the Beasley course.
“The governor’s statement was factored into it,” he said. “But, ultimately, we took into account the governor’s statement and looked at the trend lines of the COVID cases here in Bee County, it was a combination of those things.”
The City of San Antonio, from which Beeville Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. said he was taking his cues about his opinion on the closure of the course, announced last week that it too was reopening its golf courses.
The eight courses owned by the city reopened for play on April 21 after being closed for 18 days.
Puente, in an interview on April 14, said he had spoken to a member of the City of San Antonio’s public relations department about why the Alamo City decided to close its courses.
That conversation, Puente said, is what made him call for the closure of Beeville’s municipal course, a decision that was ultimately made by Benson and Beeville Mayor Frank Dominguez Jr. just days later.
That decision, for now, remains in place.
But, Benson and Dominguez could decide they need that mulligan after all at any time.
Kevin J. Keller is the sports editor at the Bee-Picayune and the Advance-Guard and can be reached at 343-5223, or at sports@MySouTex.com, or follow him on Twitter, @beegoliadsports.