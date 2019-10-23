BEEVILLE – City Manager Joe B. Montez said a comment on a social media site about the City Council’s move to have Performance Services, Inc. (PSI) devise a plan to save the city money was not correct.
The person complained that there were competent contractors in town who could do the work on the heating and air conditioning equipment, replace the fluorescent lighting at City Hall and other city-owned structures and replace the water meters.
Montez said the person who wrote the comment apparently believed local contractors would not have the opportunity to compete for the jobs.
Montez said that will not be the case. Performance Services and the City of Beeville will seek proposals from any contractor interested in bidding for the work.
The city manager provided a list of procedures that PSI follows in choosing subcontractors to perform the actual work for their projects. The process includes:
•Requesting a list of recently used subcontractors from the client (the City of Beeville).
•Finding potentially qualified subcontractors within a 50-mile radius.
•Hosting a historically underutilized business fair (if needed).
•Consider recent subcontractors which have worked on other PSI projects.
•Create intended scope of work specifications.
•Request from subcontractors qualifications and pricing.
•Request proper insurance and bonding rates.
•Vet each proposal to the scope of work.
•Review proposals with the City of Beeville.
•PSI to recommend subcontractors.
•City of Beeville and PSI to select subcontractors.
•PSI gives notice to proceed to sub.
•PSI manages sub throughout the project.
“That’s what we want to do,” Montez said. “We want to give our companies an opportunity to compete. We’re all about hiring locally.”
The city manager cited other projects that the City of Beeville has had done recently, including water line replacement work, a water line looping project that is part of the effort to end water boil notices and the construction of a sidewalk along the U.S. Highway 181 Business Route from the parking lot in front of Tractor Supply Company to the Coastal Bend College campus.
Local contractors have been hired for all of those projects, and supplies for those jobs have been purchased locally when possible.
When local companies have been hired to perform work for the city, it was because they were able to provide the best service for the lowest cost.
Montez said contractors bidding for jobs that the city is funding must comply with state law. The state requires that all contractors working on government projects have the proper insurance, have a security bond and provide worker compensation insurance for their employees.
He said he has received a mandate from the City Council to hire locally when possible.
“And I’m going to follow that,” Montez said.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.