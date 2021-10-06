Beeville’s future as a community always rests in the hands of public opinion. Now, that opinion can be directed straight to city management.
The city, through consultant Kendig Keast Collaborative, has released a survey available to the public seeking input in the development of a “comprehensive plan” for the future of Beeville. The “long-range plan,” city officials say, will “make sound and coordinated decisions regarding the future growth and enhancement of the community.”
Entering the survey, collected through website SurveyMonkey, residents can leave open-ended answers on many Beeville topics. The survey begins with open-ended questions asking what energizes residents most about the city’s future, what future concerns are, and which public services are most important for quality of life.
The next question is a topic listing, with citizens ask to name the top five priorities they wish to see in Beeville.
Options on priorities include:
• More shopping choices
• More and better housing options
• Protection of natural resources
• Streets and infrastructure
• More leisure and entertainment options for residents
• Tourism promotion
• Public safety, such as police and fire services
• Recreational amenities such as parks and trails
The city also includes an open-ended response as an option on priorities.
Other topics on the survey include:
• Telling the story of the city to support economic development
• Revitalization of existing neighborhoods and areas
• Traffic congestion
• Downtown attractions
• Education and workforce
• Construction of new housing
• Physical appearance and image
• City tax base
In addition to the comprehensive plan, survey answers will also aid in directing city general budget discussion and appropriation.
To respond to the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/BeevilleCompPlan.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•