City makes changes due to COVID-19

BEEVILLE – As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Texas, municipal officials like those in Beeville are forced to make difficult decisions to protect employees and the general public.
As of March 23, all city offices have been closed to the public until further notice. Anyone needing to conduct city business is asked to do so via telephone or email. A list of contacts is posted on the city’s website, beevilletx.org and at the John C. Fulghum Event Center at 111 E. Corpus Christi St.
For those who need to speak with a police officer, intercoms have been installed at the police department and at the police training center, where officers will meet citizens outside. Those who need to speak with police about a non-emergency matter also can call 361-358-8100.
At its March 24 meeting, the Beeville City Council voted to extend its joint COVID-19 disaster declaration with Bee County for as long as necessary. City Manager John Benson said City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez and he are currently developing a plan for certain employees to work remotely “if it gets to that point.”
Because of the office closure, monthly utility bills can be paid online, via telephone or at the drop-off box at the municipal court building at 405 N. St. Mary’s St.
Additionally, because many residents are unable to go to work due to the various coronavirus-related closures, the council voted to suspend water disconnects for the next 30 days. Benson said the city will work with affected customers by developing payment plans.
Councilman Ford Patton cautioned that the city needs to make sure a good-faith effort is being made by struggling customers to pay utility bills and that they are not being thrown into a cycle of revolving debt.
“If we allow a customer’s bill to become so high they cannot pay it, then we’re not doing them a favor,” he said.
COVID-19 also has prompted changes to the municipal elections originally scheduled for May 2.
“The city can hold the election in May, but I cannot guarantee the county elections administration will have the staff,” Hernandez said.
The council voted to move the election to Nov. 3. So in addition to casting ballots for president and myriad other offices, voters in Beeville will weigh in on amendments to the city’s home-rule charter. They also will decide whether to reauthorize a quarter-cent street maintenance tax.
The current trends of social distancing and of staying at home by people trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has the council discussing how to keep the public engaged. Councilman Benny Puente suggested the city should look into ways to live stream council meetings online.
“We have the money in our budget, approximately $80,000,” he said.
Mayor Francisco Dominguez expressed concern over how the audio and visual quality might be.
“The only thing is if we do it, I want it high quality,” he said.
Patton mentioned that the council has gotten complaints in the past from audience members unable to hear the council members’ discussion.
“The audio aspects of the meetings is something we need to work on,” he said.
The council directed Benson to research the matter further.