City manager negotiations ongoing

BEEVILLE – For now, Joe B. Montez will continue as Beeville’s city manager.
That is because the city council, at a Jan. 6 special meeting, took no action related to naming his successor.
The council met for an hour in executive session to discuss the position but decided not to act after reconvening in open session. The meeting was subsequently adjourned.
Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. said, “We’re still negotiating a contract with the city manager candidate. We hope to have the candidate in the position soon.”
The mayor said the negotiations are ongoing with John Benson, whom the council named as its pick at the conclusion of the Dec. 23 council meeting. Benson has served since June 2016 as the city administrator in Marshfield, Missouri.
If Benson is hired, he will be the first permanent city manager since Bill DiLibero resigned in October 2017. Former City Manager Jack Hamlett was then hired as an interim city manager until Montez – also a former city manager – was hired in an interim capacity in April 2018.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.