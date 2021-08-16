Beeville City Council members voted to contract services with Southwest Leadership Resources LLC to provide an interim police chief.
The cost was stated to be $55 per hour, but City Manager John Benson said the cost was already within the budgeted amount out of the remainder of the police chief’s salary.
The professional consulting firm would assist the city on identifying and developing the needs of an interim police chief
Benson said three interviews with potential candidates were scheduled for next week and could possibly be presented to them for approval soon.
The council also approved an agreement for services for executive recruitment for the position of police chief between the city and Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP.
Benson announced that the recruitment services would cost $25,500 and were not a budgeted expense.
He also requested for the council to approve an additional $1,650 expense, which includes a community and partnering law enforcement agencies survey.
This survey would help determine qualities and qualifications that would best fit the needs of the department.
“The timeline is a four-to-five-month process from start to selection,” said Benson. “Probably about another two to four weeks for the person to start, so we’re looking at a five to six month process. Obviously, I hope to minimize that with the help of these services.”
Other items discussed:
• A required public hearing for the FY 2021-2022 proposed budget was scheduled for a special meeting on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
• Councilmen began the first of many budget workshops.
