City names Kevin Kelso interim chief of police

Kevin Kelso has been appointed as the Beeville Police Department’s interim police chief.
City Manager John Benson said Kelso’s first day will be Aug. 30 until the hiring process for the permanent police chief, which is expected to take five months, is finalized.
“Kelso has 30 years of local law enforcement experience including 10 as a police chief,” he said. “Beyond his experience, I think his personality will fit in perfectly with Beeville because of his plans to get out and become involved with the community. He has experience working with multiple local agencies and working as a team for the best interest of the community and our departments.”
Kelso began with the Victoria Police Department after graduating from Victoria College in 1986 and climbed the ranks to captain before leaving to become the chief of police in Seguin.
Benson said Kelso attended the Bill Blackwood Institute (LEMIT) in 2003, the FBI National Academy in 2005, earned his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice in 2007 followed by his master’s degree in criminal justice in 2010.
“I appreciate his commitment to continue his education and that he is constantly learning and growing,” said Benson. “He told me that he doesn’t consider himself to be the expert on anything and that if there is something he can learn or someone that can help, he will always consider their help. I appreciate that inclusive attitude and being open to working with others.”
Benson said he wanted to continue building on previous efforts to strengthen the concept of community policing.
“I told him that I want to be proactive about issues,” he said. “Kelso has plans to integrate himself within the community and be aware of the needs and desires of residents. He understand that this position is not just to keep the seat warm until we find a permanent chief. He’s eager to get here and meet the department and the community.”
Kelso was the commencement speaker at the December 2018 Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy graduation ceremony where four BPD officers earned their basic peace officer certificates including John Balderamas, Jose Encina, Aric Gamez and Mark Jimenez.
Kelso resigned as chief of police from Seguin in November 2018 after 10 years of service, days after the retirement of his deputy chief and resignation of his captain
According to KSAT 12 Defenders, Kelso and his command staff created a fake police credential for a radio executive earlier in 2018.
Seguin officials declined to comment stating it was a personnel matter and Kelso and the deputy chief said it was “just a joke” and that the credential was destroyed and never used.
Benson said the incident was vetted and does not believe it will not impede his ability to lead the department.
