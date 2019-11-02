City OKs repairs to end water boil notices

BEEVILLE – The City Council voted Tuesday to approve spending $829,125 on a project recommended by Sherrel Mercer, president of Mercer Controls.
Mercer was at the Oct. 22 meeting to explain his plan for ending the water boil notices that have plagued the city in recent years.
Engineers have blamed hot temperatures that allow the chloramine disinfectant in the water to evaporate in the city’s distribution lines.
Mercer said he had come up with two plans to correct the problem with work to be done on nine different sites within the city’s surface water system.
The basic plan called for $639,000 to be spent which includes $96,000 on the FM Road 351 pump station, $28,000 on the North Madison Street elevated water storage tank, $120,000 at the West Cleveland Street site, $105,000 for the Veterans Memorial Park facility, $26,000 on the Mussett Street elevated water storage tank, $115,000 on the Cook Road Water Plant, $8,000 on a building on Cook Road to house a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, and $120,000 in a Chase Road pump building.
The Edna-based engineer explained that the costs estimated in his report were subject to adjustment upon clarification of system needs.
The improvements to the system would include items like furnishing an analyzer in a pump room, installing flow meters and chemical mix control panels, providing chlorine gas equipment with hydraulic dual scales, automatic feed valves and other equipment.
Other steps to the project would include new equipment for controlling chemical mixes to the water to maintain disinfectant levels as well as upgrading existing SCADA facilities.
The plan called for the installation of a new radio panel using Spread-Spectrum radio equipment to communicate tank elevation and chlorine residual and a new pressure transmitter for reading tank water elevation. That display information would be available at both the George P. Morrill, I and Cleveland Street display panels.
Mercer also recommended that self-contained breathing apparatus equipment be kept at any facility using chlorine gas for the safety of city employees.
City Manager Joe B. Montez told the council that the engineers at LNV Engineering had reviewed the proposal.
Montez had sent a letter to the city utility customers last week explaining that water currently being used is safe to drink and complies with all the standards and requirements specified by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Montez said this week that all of the water boil notices mentioned in the letter occurred before he became city manager.
Mercer’s plan called for some monitoring of the chemical storage containers to be done manually, but Mayor Frank Dominguez said he would prefer to go ahead and have that equipment monitored automatically.
The mayor said it would be more cost effective to have the automatic monitoring equipment provided now than it would be to upgrade it later when the cost would be higher.
Mercer said that the cost of bonding the project and added expense of including optional items would bring the cost of the project up to $829,125.
Montez reminded council members that they had approved the sale of $1.5 million in certificates of obligation to be used toward work that would be required to end the water boil notices that have plagued the city during the summer months in recent years.
Those certificates are to be repaid using utility revenues.
Those projects include spending $242,000 to loop dead-end water lines within the city and spending $42,000 to purchase 11,500 linear feet of pipe and fittings that will be required to accomplish the looping.
Looping those dead-end lines will keep the disinfected water moving and will make it less likely that the chloramine substance will evaporate.
Montez also reported that automatic flushers would be installed in 30 different locations around the city where the dead-end lines cannot be looped.
Those flushers are expected to cost $350 each for a total expense of $10,500.
The equipment will automatically purge the dead-end lines on occasion to keep the disinfectant moving and prevent bacterial growth in the water.
Also, LNV Engineering and Inframark, the contractor which is in charge of operating the Morrill plant and the wastewater treatment plant at Cook Road, are working on implementing recommendations regarding a water analysis report.
Some steps being recommended by the engineers include rehabilitating infrastructure at the Morrill plant, cleaning out old water lines in parts of the city and establishing a replacement program for replacing older water distribution lines in Beeville.
The city has acquired Community Development Block Grant funds for that project and hired Tom Oaks Construction to begin that process at a cost of $300,000.
According to a report Montez shared with the council, the total cost of the projects listed would come to $1,563,625.
