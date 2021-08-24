City opts for same tax rate

The Beeville City Council unanimously voted to keep the 2021 proposed tax rate the same as last year at 0.66382 per $100.
After Finance Director Kristine Horton was asked a few clarification questions, she explained that the valuation means residents who have maintained the same property values this year as last won’t see an increase in tax bills.
By proposing the same rate – and despite about $1.7 million in valuations still involved in protests at the Bee County Appraisal District – the city would collect up to $306,000.
That amount would be placed in the general fund to offset expenditures, which was a proposed $608,000.
“We have more expenditures than revenue right now,” said Horton. “This will bring it down from $608,000 to $302,000 and that’s less to take out of our fund balance.”
This was only the proposed rate and the city could still adopt a lower rate.
The council also scheduled a public hearing for the 2021 proposed tax rate the same day as the public budget hearing for Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
During the budget workshop, Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Holland announced that this would be the last year he would vote to keep the golf course open “unless something drastic changed.”
The council continued to voice their concerns about the John C. Beasley Golf Course with complaints ranging from the quality of the turf maintenance to the lack of a point-of-sale system.
City Manager John Benson and Parks Superintendent Fred Diaz answered questions about the recent plans to improve and remodel the course and the clubhouse.
Benson said the application to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was still in the process, but believes recent efforts will make a difference for visitors and help turn business around.
The council agreed that better care of the course was vital as well as installing a point-of-sale system and eliminating a cash only arrangement that is not thoroughly overseen as much as they would like.
