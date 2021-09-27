Continuing to juggle city revenues and expenditures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beeville city officials have put their finger on the area’s immediate financial future.
Beeville City Council officially adopted the city’s property tax rate and budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is set to begin on Oct. 1. The property tax rate for the year will be $0.66382 per $100 valuation, the same amount used to calculate the 2020-21 fiscal budget. The number is an increase of 11.85% over the effective (or “no-new-revenue”) tax rate but falls below the voter-approval rate which would be subject to citizen petition for potential rollback election.
Out of the $0.66382 per $100 valuation, $0.23442 of the rate has been appropriated for the city’s debt service requirements, while $0.42940 is pegged for maintenance and operation purposes. The $0.42940 maintenance and operations rate will decrease taxes on a $100,000 home in the city by $11.78. A $5,000 “homestead exemption” was approved alongside the rate for those qualified persons ages 65 or older.
General fund budget projections for 2021-22 have the city collecting $2,622,605 in property taxes, an increase from the 2020-21 projected figure of $2,315,740.
Overall projected general fund revenues in the budget are up from $10,116,768 in the adjusted 2020-21 budget to $10,226,642 for 2021-22. Besides increase in property tax collections, revenues jumped up due to six-figure boosts in sales tax collections and garbage collection fees.
Total general fund expenditures are also proposed to increased to a figure of $10,889,491, up from $10,196,545 in the adjusted 2020-21 budget. City officials stated this was an “apples and oranges” comparison, however, due to an approximately $550,000 transfer into the city’s health insurance fund. Available fund balance for the city is projected to stand at $1,002,447.
In the city’s projected utility fund, the available fund balance is scheduled to be $688,633. Total utility revenues are set to increase to $9,397,681, boosted by projected water sales of $5,756,584 (a million-plus jump from the adjusted 2020-21 budget).
The other financial discussion held during the council’s budget adoption Sept. 14 was on potential uses for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The approximately $461,000 doled out to Beeville through the national bill will need to be used on projects ending in Dec. 2024.
City officials identified several uses with the Rescue Plan dollars, partnering with Lonestar Strategies LLC out of Houston on the matter. On top of bringing in personal protective equipment for city buildings, the city looked toward its employment situation, budgeting ARP funds for a part-time information technology position.
An amount of $27,833 in the 2021-22 budget is scheduled to be sent to Lonestar for Request For Qualifications on ARP-related projects.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•