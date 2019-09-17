City plans 50 blocks for street repair

BEEVILLE – Director of Public Works Albert Bridge said the city will award a contract later this month for seal coating 50 blocks in the city’s northeast quadrant.
Bridge expects the city to choose a contractor before work is scheduled to begin in October.
In all, the city plans to have 62,968 square yards seal coated next month.
Bridge said the public works department has been spraying any grass or vegetation growing on any of the 50 blocks with herbicide and then had the blocks scraped and trimmed in preparation for the work.
Also, streets that require patching are being tended, and the streets are being swept to remove dirt and debris.
The streets scheduled for seal coating this year are:
•100-600 blocks of East Inez from St. Mary’s to Filmore.
•100-300 blocks of East Randall from St. Mary’s to Adams.
•100-700 blocks of East Huntington from St. Mary’s to Polk.
•100-900 blocks of East Fannin from St. Mary’s to Archer.
•100-300 blocks of West and East Jones from Washington to Adams.
•100-300 blocks of East and West Carter from Washington to Adams.
•100-300 blocks of East and West Kenedy from Washington to Adams.
•700-900 blocks of East Kenedy from Filmore to Archer.
•1500 block of East Bowie from Clay to Wolfshol.
•1800 block of North Buchanan from Harwood to the dead end.
•100-500 blocks of North Tyler from East Corpus Christi to Kenedy.
•100-300 blocks of North Clay from Houston to Hefferman.
Residents on those blocks will be asked to move any vehicles parked at the curb on the days seal coating is to be done.
The city uses money in its street maintenance fund to pay for annual seat coating of streets.
That money comes from one-eighth of one percent of the city’s 4B sales tax that voters approved years ago to finance economic development efforts. A portion of those funds can legally be used to pay for infrastructure improvements.
Each year the city hires a contractor to conduct the seal coating on the streets that need it most in the four quadrants.
Bridge explained that he had wanted to seal coat East Jones Street from Washington all the way to Archer Street, but the city will install a new water line under the street from Adams to Archer in coming months.
The director said he did not want to seal coat those blocks only to have the street dug up after the work has been done so the new water line could be installed.
The water line under the 100-300 blocks of East Jones was replaced last year.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.