City plans lighted parade Saturday

BEEVILLE – Santa is making a run for it this weekend.
Well, not the real Santa – and not just one.
Beeville Main Street is coordinating the annual Santa Fun Run downtown on Saturday to kick off the Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration.
The fun run begins at 8 a.m. starting at the downtown pavilion.
“We encourage everyone to dress as their best Santa,” said Michelle Trevino, Main Street manager.
“It can even be a homemade Santa costume.
“The idea is to participate with your family and to do something fun.
“It is free to enter.
“The first 50 participants will get a medallion.”
The Christmas Bazaar opens at 9 a.m., running through 5 p.m., in the community center under the coordination of the American Legion.
“They will have a Santa there, too, so people can stop by and take pictures,” Trevino said.
Additionally, a horse-drawn carriage will be available for rides at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children. The carriage will be at the pavilion from 3 to 5 p.m.
The annual lighted parade begins at 6:30 p.m. in downtown.
“It brings the spirit of Christmas,” Trevino said. “It takes you back to the old days when your parents drove you around to look at Christmas lights.”
Following the parade is a block party by Dalé 107.1 in the 100 block of East Bowie Street.
Coastal Bend Distilling will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with their own holiday market too.
“A lot of the downtown businesses are offering sales for the Christmas holidays,” Trevino said.
“We are trying to support businesses in our community that are unique and different and offer something you won’t find in JC Penney or Walmart.
“There is truly something for everyone.”
