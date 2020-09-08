Have you ever driven by a property and wished that someone would do something to clean up the eye-sore?
The city of Beeville is making plans to ensure those dilapidated properties get the attention they need to bring them in line with the city ordinances.
Councilman Eric Holland and City Manager John Benson are spearheading an effort that would call for a proactive approach from the city in matters of building and property code enforcement.
“This was something that was important for me,” Holland said during a recent interview. “... (Benson has) kind of spearheaded the approach of saying, ‘Let’s go different route and be more proactive.’”
Holland has been a proponent of upping the city’s code enforcement since he was elected to city council in 2018.
“Ever since I’ve been elected, and even before that, this has been a problem,” the Ward 3 councilman said.
“It’s definitely something I (explained) to (Benson) when we hired him that this is something I wanted to take care of either in the first year or the second year, and it looks like it’s going to come together.”
Benson said he’s still developing a plan for the city but that it does involve being proactive.
“Historically ... the city’s code enforcement efforts have been more reactive with the exception of tall grass,” he noted.
