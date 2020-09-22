BEEVILLE – As if the economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t bad enough, residents who rely upon the city’s water system have had to deal with ongoing billing problems.
City Manager John Benson described the situation as “kind of a perfect storm” that began in late 2019.
“The normal water bills go out by postcard,” he said. “We’ve had two software updates, and we migrated from a server-based billing system to cloud-based software. Simultaneously, we were upgrading our computers from Windows 7 to Windows 10.”
The software change, which took place from April to May, no longer allowed the utilities department to print billing statements on the postcards, Benson said, which meant the printer had to be replaced.
