The city of Beeville released the following water system update at 5 p.m. Feb. 18:
Demand for water continues to exceed our capacity for water production. The City of Beeville is still under a Boil Water Notice due to reduced distribution system pressure.
Power has been restored at the Morrill Water Treatment Plant and Raw Water Intake Structure at Lake Corpus Christi. The city of Beeville has been able to pump 3.2 million gallons a day off the back-up generators (which is our normal daily water usage). With the power back on, we anticipate that we will be able to produce 4.4 million gallons per day. However, we do not know if the 4.4 million gallons per day will be able to keep up with the high water demand that we are currently experiencing due to residents leaving their faucets running. Therefore, we are currently filling all ground / elevated storage tanks to max capacity and distribute to all residents.
As temperatures increase we are expecting to see an increase in water main breaks. If this occurs, it may further impact water pressure in our water system.
There will continue to be periods of times when no water will be available. This is necessitated to meet the demand for water and allow the city to replenish the depleted water storage tanks throughout town. This will continue until temperatures rise above 32 degrees that allows residents from having to leave their faucets open and reduces water main breaks in the system. If you experience a water main break in your home/business you may turn off your water valve or if your unable to turn off your valve, please call 361-358-4641 ext. 231, 232 or 233 during working hours; after hours call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.
FAQs
Is the city going to distribute water to residents?
- The city is in the process of acquiring bottled water to be able to distribute to residents. Right now we do not have an estimated time when this will be available.
When will the water be fully restored?
- When resident’s no longer need to leave their faucets open, this will reduce the demand for water. Depending on temperatures below 32 degrees will determine when that occurs.
Why are the water wells at Chase Field not being utilized?
- Chase Field Facility is out of power and there are no back-up generators at this facility.
Does the hospital have water for their patients?
- The hospital is a priority community facility, they have been able to provide their own back-up water supply and the city will supplement water as needed.
The full release from the city be found online https://bit.ly/3qyLdxp
For more information, visit the city website at beevilletx.org