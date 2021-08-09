City ready to listen on Aug. 11, 12

Assistant City Manager John Chen has been brewing a comprehensive plan to get the city where it needs to be.
Chen, in conjunction with the city’s prime consultant Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC), will begin facilitating listening sessions to the public on Aug. 11-12 at the John C. Fulghum Event Center.
Multiple time slots will be available to accommodate different work and school schedules and will be announced a later date.
“This plan allows us to look at the bigger picture and our future,” said Chen. “We want to know what issues they have-from demographics and land use to transportation and anything else the residents want us to look into and fix. We need a diverse group of people to come out and speak about what they are passionate about.
“This is what is going to help us prioritize which issues we need to address.”
Chen said this plan will set proper actions in motion to get the city on track in the years to come.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “We need to think about what we want for Beeville in 20 years and what it’s going to take to get there.”
The listening session will help KKC gather information – both positive and negative – and begin finalizing a “road map” that will finally address issues that have been neglected for years.
“We want different thoughts from everyone in the city,” said Chen. “Different perspectives will help us. A business owner, a young family, an elderly couple- they all have valuable insights that we need. Everyone can make an impact.”
The entire plan process will last about a year, which will allow for the 2020 demographics to be available.
A web site featuring more information will soon be available and Chen said residents will be allowed to share ideas and view the plan and process.
Chen said the last time a plan was generated was about 34 years ago.
“When you don’t have a plan,” began Chen, “you don’t have an essence of where you want to be. This puts our goals and accomplishments out there, so we don’t have to keep going in circles and not address the bigger issues.”
The plan will identify not only the opportunities, but also the challenges – and more importantly – how to overcome them.
Chen and other city officials and employees will not be present at the meeting so visitors will be comfortable sharing whatever they may wish.
“This could be brutal,” said Chen. “But that’s OK. This first wave of listening sessions is to do exactly that: listen.”
The document will be finalized in May or June of next year just in time to plan alongside the upcoming budgets.
“Once we know what direction we want to go in to,” said Chen, “we will create a priority list and start researching what resources we can allocate. This plan will also come before the planning and zoning committee for their input as well.”
Chen said KKC is in charge of the sessions, which Chen suggested would be structured, but also informal.
“We want everyone to make an effort and engage in their future,” he said. “This is just a plan. Nothing is going to get fixed overnight. We are asking for patience as we get ready to transform our city.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•