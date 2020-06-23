City reminds residents to mow, maintain proper vegetation height

BEEVILLE – With spring nearly over and the summer season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to catch up on the yard work. Utilize this opportunity by maintaining compliance with the city’s vegetation height requirements.
The city of Beeville requires property owners to maintain all grasses and weeds to be no more than a maximum height of 18 inches, per Municipal Code Ord. 1992, Sec. 30. The city anticipates vegetation to grow at a faster rate due to recent rainfall and high grass can attract snakes, rodents and trash. By establishing a lawn care routine it can make the task easier and more enjoyable.
The Parks & Recreation Department maintains mowing within the city of Beeville on a rotation schedule. The Parks & Recreation Department consists of eight staff and five tractor mowers. They are responsible for mowing the city’s right-of-ways, easements, drainage ditches, parks, athletic fields, golf course and city-owned properties such as City Hall. The Parks & Recreation Department also receives assigned work orders to mow the abandoned vacant properties and mows overgrown Union Pacific Railroad owned properties as warranted.
The Parks & Recreation Department asks for patience while they try their best to keep up with daily tasks and assigned work orders. They say they are aware of the hazards created by overgrown grass and are working hard to resolve these issues.
The city of Beeville encourages residents to report lots with high grass or weeds, along with other violations such as abandoned vehicles, junk, trash and debris, and illegal dumping to 361-542-8425. Improperly maintained properties that the city mows for violations will be billed to the property owner and, if unpaid, could result in liens being placed on the applicable property.
“Let’s work together to keep Beeville beautiful,” says Main Street Manager Michelle Clark Treviño.