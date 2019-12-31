City resident booked on meth charge

BEEVILLE – Police here said complaints about suspicious activity at a home in the 300 block of North Barry Street led to a city resident’s arrest.
Samantha Fuentes, 26, was booked into the Bee County Jail Dec. 18 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1. Jail records also indicate she was being held on a separate charge related to the nonpayment of child support. Her total bond was listed at $4,000.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said he was prompted on the morning of Dec. 18 to drive past the residence on North Barry Street by reports of a lot of foot traffic and vehicular traffic.
“These types of things are occurring in the neighborhood all hours of the day and night,” he said.
Bridge arrived and saw a vehicle resembling one reported to have been driven recklessly in the school zone near the St. Mary’s Academy Charter School on Tyler Street. The chief said he waited for someone to return to the vehicle and subsequently initiated a traffic stop after determining the car had an expired registration.
The driver, whom Bridge did not identify, also had no driver’s license. Like his passenger, Fuentes, the driver was someone police recognized from “previous contacts,” Bridge said.
Detective Sgt. Baldo Salazar arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation, during which Fuentes produced a quantity of methamphetamine from her pants. The drug had a gross weight of approximately 2.4 grams and a street value of approximately $100, Bridge said.
The chief reminds the public not to hesitate to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Anonymous tips – for which cash rewards are given if the information leads to an arrest – can be furnished to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.