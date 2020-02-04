City resident charged following assault

BEEVILLE – Police here say a 20-year-old city resident has been charged in connection with an assault.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, officers were called at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, to the Southern Oaks Apartments in the 1700 block of South Washington Street for a reported assault in progress. Officers learned that a man had sustained facial injuries after he had been beaten with a pipe. They also discovered that the alleged assailant had fled through a window.
Officers who searched for the suspect received information about his whereabouts from citizens along the way, Bridge said. The trail led them to the 300 block of Sarah Street that the man was hiding in a travel trailer that was parked outside a residence.
“Officers made contact with the homeowner and located the suspect inside the RV trailer,” Bridge said.
Charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was 20-year-old Justin Carter of Beeville.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.