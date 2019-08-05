BEEVILLE – City Manager Joe B. Montez confirmed Thursday after lunch that the water boil notice the city had issued Wednesday had been lifted almost 24 hours later.
“We tested this morning, and the test was negative for E. coli,” Montez said when contacted.
He said the city had contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality immediately after the negative results were found in the latest test.
A sample of the water also was provided for the state environmental quality agency.
“We’ve been waiting for an hour,” Montez said at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. But the notice was not lifted by the TCEQ until about 1 p.m.
According to an official press release from the city manager’s office about a half hour past noon, “The public water system had taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”
Montez then said the public will no longer be required to boil water before using it, as of Aug. 1.
The state agency required the city to notify all municipal water customers that the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for the bacteria had been exceeded Wednesday afternoon, and the city staff contacted local news sources and the countywide Blackboard Connect system to issue the warning.
Water customers were told that any water used for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled vigorously for two minutes and cooled before being used for human consumption.
Restaurants in the city were serving food on paper plates and serving soft drinks in cans and bottles.
At the Rio 6 Theater, soft drinks were being poured from three-liter bottles and bottled water was available.
The city manager said Wednesday afternoon that the second water boil notice to be issued by the city was caused by the same problem that brought on the earlier notice.
Daytime high temperatures have been causing the chlorine content in the city’s water to evaporate when the water is in the city’s steel storage tanks and in the underground distribution pipe system.
When chlorine levels drop to a certain point, the disinfectant could allow dangerous bacteria, like E. coli, to remain in the water system.
When city utility supervisors met in July with officials from Inframark, the company which manages the George P. Morrill, I Water Treatment Plant at Swinney Switch, Inframark representatives explained the problem.
Those at that meeting discussed the possibility of installing booster stations in key locations within the city to inject the disinfectant into the water and keep the chlorine residuals at acceptable levels.
The city manager has been told that the problem usually is found in certain parts of the city where residents use less water. That allows water to remain in the elevated and ground storage tanks longer, and that leads to higher chlorine evaporation rates.
The city also has entertained the possibility of using straight chlorine to disinfect the water instead of using the recommended combination of chlorine and ammonia, a disinfectant known as chloramine. That disinfectant allows water systems to reduce the amount of chlorine used to treat municipal water supplies.
Montez has said water disinfected with straight chlorine is safe to drink and cook with, but the chlorine content of the water is detectable because it smells like water normally found in swimming pools.
The most recent boil water notices sent by the city to residents by telephone messages on both land lines and cellular phones indicated that there is no need now to boil the water before consuming it.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.