AUSTIN – The City of Beeville saw sales tax rebates from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office in Austin increase again this month.
The rebates came from sales made in local businesses during June.
According to the latest report, the city received a rebate of $357,783.59. That was an increase of 16.38 percent when compared to the $307,420.92 the city received last July.
Since January, Beeville has received $2,038,955.72 in rebates from Austin, reflecting an increase of 6.64 percent from the $1,911,861.19 the city had taken in by this time last year.
Hegar reported that statewide sales taxes came to $2.9 billion during the same period. That was an increase of 3.3 percent compared to last year.
Sales tax income across the state increased by 5.1 percent during the three months ending in June.
Texas businesses collect the sales taxes at the time of sale and forward that to the comptroller’s office. Hegar’s staff then rebates the portion of the sales taxes to the local taxing entities, which includes cities, counties, transit authorities and special taxing districts, based on the percentage each entity levies on sales.
In Texas, sales taxes represent the most significant source of income for the state government. Sales taxes provide 57 percent of the money budgeted in Austin every year.
Hegar’s office provided the following information on how other sources of tax income are faring so far in 2019. Those include:
• Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $426.6 million, down 1.5 percent from June 2018;
• Motor fuel taxes — $328.1 million, up .8 percent from June 2018;
• Natural gas production taxes — $124.5 million, up 5.2 percent from June 2018; and
• Oil production taxes — $363.4 million, up 7.5 percent from June 2018.