AUSTIN – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Jan. 8 that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4 percent more than in January 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Allocations statewide, and their percentage of change from 2019, breakdown as follows:
• Cities: $488.7 million, up 3.9 percent
• Transit systems: $169.2 million, up 6 percent
• Counties: $47.7 million, up 0.2 percent
• Special purpose taxing districts: $58.1 million, up 2.2 percent.
Locally, the city of Beeville’s net payment for January was $316,852.60, which is a 3.13 percent increase over the $307,216.73 disbursed for the same period last year.