City slashes cost for pavilion repair

BEEVILLE – The City Council authorized using $8,000 from the city’s Parks Development Fund to make badly needed repairs to the Depot Pavilion in the parking lot between the 300 block of North Washington and North Madison streets.
The structure has been closed off for months after it was damaged by high winds in 2018.
City Manager Joe B. Montez told the council that engineers had estimated the cost of repairs would be about $23,250.
“We felt that would be a little too high,” Montez told the council.
The wind damage had caused the top-heavy structure to shift on the columns holding up the roof. Some wooden columns and braces were damaged.
The city plans to relocate all electrical elements of the structure to inside the top beam plant, install six new 6x6 footings that will be secured to the existing columns on the east side of the pavilion to strengthen the structure and replace damaged columns and braces on the northwest corner.
The plan includes removing the existing handicap ramp on the west side of the structure to install six additional support columns.
Then all braces on corner and interior columns also will be replaced, and a new handicap ramp will be built to replace the one removed.
Plans also call for completely rebuilding the stairs at the north and south ends of the pavilion. The steps have rotted from exposure to the weather.
The city will then install rain gutters and downspouts to reduce rain damage in the future.
Once those projects have been completed, the city will make repairs to any other parts of the pavilion that need them.
The pavilion and surrounding parking area was a popular gathering place for years before it had to be roped off for the public’s safety.
Main Street Director Michelle Clark Treviño said construction of the pavilion began in late 2008 and completed the next year.
The price tag for the project was $160,000.
City employees already have done some work on preparing the ground beside the concrete foundation for the new footings that will support the additional columns.
Albert Bridge, city director of public works, said he expects the repair work to begin toward the end of this week.
