City spiking tax rate

BEEVILLE – Property owners here are going to pay more to help the city operate this year following the city council’s adoption of a higher ad valorem tax rate.
At its Sept. 22 meeting, the council voted unanimously in favor of a tax rate of 66.382 per $100 taxable property value. The rate represents an 8-cent increase over the previous year and it includes 44.418 cents for maintenance and operation with the remaining 22.264 being collected for debt service.
“The tax rate is 13.70 percent more than the normal revenue rate,” said Finance Director Kristine Horton. “But because of the amount going to debt service, you’re actually operating with less.”
In addition to property taxes costing more, all fees could increase at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course...
