City staff, police on the move

Sgt. Chris Haller steps onto a trailer to get another box of items being moved from the Beeville Police Department offices at 402 N. Washington St. to the Police Training Center at 608 W. Milam. All BPD administrative offices will be at that location for the next two to three months as the City Hall and Police Department locations are cleaned of mould contamination and asbestos following a plumbing leak that flooded the building several weeks ago. Police Chief Robert J. Bridge is pictured in his dressed down mode with Haller.