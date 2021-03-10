The winter storm during the week of Feb. 14 became a perfect storm for Beeville’s municipal water system when plummeting temperatures, electrical outages and freezing pipes left many residents high and dry.
“Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, as soon as we solved one problem, there would be another problem,” said City Manager John Benson during the Feb. 23 Beeville City Council meeting.
One of those problems affected those who receive dialysis services at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville and at private dialysis centers in the city. The city manager said that on Feb. 18, officials realized that water pressure was not yet strong enough to perform the medical procedure. At least 20 psi is needed, Benson said.
Because the power outages caused the pumps at the Morrill Water Treatment plant to stop operating, officials ordered residents to boil water before use. That order was lifted Feb. 23.
“The people in the community need to be aware that once we lost power at the plant, it was insurmountable,” Patton said.
A generator at the plant, which had a maximum load of 3.2 million gallons per day was not able to keep up, leading Benson to suggest that the council should consider a stronger generator that can withstand peak demand.
“We had probably the highest water demand the city has ever had, with taps open ... ” Benson said. “The water plant was running 2.2 million gallons per day on average. We got up to 4.4 million gallons per day.”
Additionally, Benson said, water crews could not keep up with numerous water main breaks when pipes froze and thawed.
“We were getting as many as 10 per day,” he said. “We probably had at least 50.”
Councilman Eric Holland said the city needs to improve its communication during a disaster, making sure to be unified in the message they convey to citizens so that misinformation does not spread via social media. That news also must be shared in a timely manner, he said.
“When no one has any water to turn on and you issue a water boil, that’s too late,” Holland said. “There’s not going to be another freeze, but it’s going to be 110 degrees (Fahrenheit) this summer, and we’re going to have the same issues.”
Benson said city officials are mindful of the challenges and shortcomings faced as a result of the continued freezing temperatures. He said a debriefing session with public works personnel is forthcoming.
Mayor Francisco Dominguez suggested that water department personnel also should undergo disaster training to better prepare them for when such situations arise in the future.
“If we have to spend a little more money to be a little more prepared, then so be it,” he said.
Councilman Brian Watson said preparations also should include the city having a reserve supply of drinking water on hand for residents.
Another change that occurred as workers scrambled to repair leaking pipes was the arrival of Assistant City Manager John Chen, who started work Feb. 16. Chen, who previously worked in Ohio, will oversee the municipal services and Main Street departments, Benson said.