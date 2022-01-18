City residents were notified via mail last week that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality once again has determined that the city’s drinking water is in violation of the commission’s standards.
The city mailed a letter to all citizens with mailing addresses in the city that said the TCEQ determined the city’s drinking water had exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes.
According to the letter, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set the MCL to total trihalomethanes at 0.080 milligrams per liter.
During the quarter four test in late 2021, the city’s drinking water showed total trihalomethanes total of 0.082 milligrams per liter.
Trihalomethanes, as explained in the letter, is a group of volatile organic compounds that are formed when chlorine reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in the water. Chlorine is added to the water during the treatment process as a disinfectant.
The compounds that make up trihalomethanes are considered cancer-causing contaminants according to the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit corporation that maintains a database dedicated to drinking water safety in the United States.
According to the EWG’s website, bladder cancer, skin cancer and harm to fetal growth and development are among the health concerns associated with long-term consumption of water contaminated with trihalomethanes.
The letter sent to Beeville residents stated that people who drink trihalomethane-contaminated water “over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidney, or central nervous systems, and may have increased risk of getting cancer.”
According to EWG’s tap water database, more than 3,500 water utility groups in the state of Texas reported trihalomethanes levels above the EPA’s MCL between 2017 and 2019.
Total trihalomethanes, according to the EWG database, is the most common contaminant detected nationwide. It has been detected in all 50 states in utility systems that serve nearly 297 million Americans.
The city’s letter assuaged concerns despite the violation with a bold and underlined statement that citizens “do not need to use an alternative water supply.”
The letter also stated that the city is taking steps to alleviate the problem.
“Recently, the city of Beeville introduced a new source of water from the Chase Field Groundwater Plant. This new water source has changed the water distribution system operation. To help understand the new characteristics, the city recently performed a hydraulic model. The model has helped identify where water is blending and identified new target areas for flushing to reduce the levels of (total trihalomethanes) and maintain levels that comply with the U.S. EPA requirements. Additionally, the city is evaluating the treatment process at the surface water treatment plant.”
According to the EWG, activated carbon and reverse osmosis filtering help reduce trihalomethanes.