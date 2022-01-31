For the past few decades, the internet has steadily become a more valuable place to share information and connect with others. It has also allowed governments, both local and national, to communicate with their citizens.
The city of Beeville has made the decision to update its website, adding a number of new features to make things easier for those living within the town.
The new website had a soft launch in November 2021. The city council and city administration both worked to update the website.
John Chen, the assistant city manager, is pleased with the new features that the updated website brings to Beeville citizens, noting that the previous website was in need of improvements.
“The website is more colorful and provides more interactive features to it. Couple of the major features, first one is Beeville 311. That is the complaint requests portal for citizens to go in. The second one is Beeville GIS.”
Beeville GIS is a mapping function that shows a large amount of data overlaid on a map.
Information includes flood data and likelihood, property information linked with the appraisal district and leaf and brush pickup.
The flood data is linked with FEMA to show flood plains and impact areas around rivers and other areas that have been prone to flooding.
“This is a new feature that we are really proud of.”
Beeville 311 is a portal used to request assistance, including requests for animal control or code enforcement.
“They just create their own account and enter the request in there. When that citizen completes a request, that particular request based on the matter of the request gets routed to different departments to follow up.”
Beeville 311 allows citizens to also attach their phone numbers or email addresses so they can be updated on the status of their request.
Chen also noted that city meetings and previous documents will be available through the new website as well.
The city administration is keeping a close eye on the website analytics to see how many clicks it gets, who uses the website and whether they are from Beeville or from outside the city.
“This website is going to be updated and maintained. Whenever we have new information, we will try to do that. If the citizens have more questions or information they would like to see, they can definitely contact us and we will see what we can do about that.”
Beeville City Manager John Benson is also pleased with the updates the website has gone through.
“To me, the bigger change and the more notable change is with the Beeville 311 and the GIS, it allows City Hall to be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for certain services, like turning in complaints and submitting applications. ... We are open 24 hours a day so people can do that electronically if they are comfortable doing that.”
Benson notes that citizens can still come in during City Hall business hours to submit requests or complaints physically.
Benson is pleased at how streamlined and efficient the new website makes things, including the previously mentioned update system that citizens can opt into for certain requests and complaints.
In terms of what drove the update for the site, Benson stated that they noticed the website was outdated.
“Since I’ve been hired, one of the things we have been striving to do and will continue to work on is improving customer service and getting our services out to residents and businesses as efficiently as possible. With that mindset and looking at the website, when we see the Beeville 311 option with this particular vendor, it just made sense. We were able to merge these two things together, a new website with improved customer service to our residents and businesses.”
The new Beeville website is fully operational and can be reached at beevilletx.org. Both the GIS and Beeville 311 are ready for use.
