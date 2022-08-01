The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
TTHMs are a byproduct that is produced when naturally occurring organic material in water comes into contact with chlorine compounds. TTHMs, when exceeding the federal and state mandated max contaminant level, have been linked to reproductive and developmental issues. TTHMs are also considered carcinogenic. However, these issues are often seen over a long period of time.
TTHMs are generally unavoidable when water is taken directly from a surface source such as a lake. Because of this, cities use different methods to lower the TTHM detected in a milliliter of water. Machines such as plate settlers remove as much solid material as possible while flushing and moving water through the pipes brings the TTHMs to an acceptable level per milliliter.
Beeville has had numerous citations dating back to 2014 regarding its TTHMs count. While surrounding cities such as Corpus Christi and Portland have had their own water issues in the past, none of them involved TTHM content.
According to a response from Ryan Quigley, the Texas regional manager for Inframark and John Benson, the Beeville city manager, this is due to multiple different environmental circumstances affecting the region.
“First, Beeville is the only city which draws raw water from the headwaters of the lake,” Benson said, with input from Quigley. “The intake is actually in the river channel. As you know, we are currently in a drought and the lake levels have dropped significantly. As such, the intake is pulled from the bottom of the river, which is loaded with TTHMs forming organics. Others, like Alice and Mathis, pull from the main body of the lake. The water quality is much improved from these locations.”
In regards to cities that use surface water as a source, such as Corpus Christi, they have a blended raw water source that includes Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi and the Colorado River. As these locations are much different from Lake Corpus Christi, the organic content is different.
Beeville has already begun implementing new features in its water treatment process to mitigate TTHMs in the city’s water supply. This includes a new continuous speed chemical pump going into the main zone. This will replace the pulse pump that previously was in place.
Along with the immediate changes to the system that the city has implemented, it also has multiple long-term plans to keep TTHMs below the maximum contaminant level.
These changes include an increased sample regiment to provide early detection of TTHMs. The city is also performing a chemical trial to reduce TTHMs formation potential. Most importantly, the city plans to drastically increase its draw from the Chase Field wells in the future.
“... The city has identified a water line project that will increase water output from the four wells at Chase Field by approximately 70%. Preliminary engineering, however, for this water line project indicates it will cost $3.7 million,” Benson said, with input from Quigley.
A timeline for this project is not yet known. However, the city is working to make this a reality. Groundwater is generally free of organic material and would not produce TTHMs. In addition to this project, the city will be evaluating three water storage tank replacement projects. This project is part of the city’s water system capital improvement project.
While the recent fiscal quarter saw another citation for TTHMs above the maximum contaminant level, each quarter saw a decrease in the total level of TTHMs. The city is confident that with these new improvements, the city will be well below the maximum contaminant level for the quarter. In addition, they are working to make sure these improvements will keep the issue from recurring.
