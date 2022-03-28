During the course of a regular Bee County Commissioners Court meeting on March 14, one woman’s growing passion for cemetery upkeep was brought forward to the Commissioners Court.
Donna Richmond has spent the last month coordinating community cleanup days for the Glenwood Cemetery. This cemetery is located in Richmond’s neighborhood.
Richmond detailed the multiple issues that she has seen in the cemetery, including vandalism, ant infestations and the general disrepair of the area.
One portion of the cemetery, Paupers Burial, has been deeded to the county. Richmond requested that the Commissioners Court and the county work with her group to upkeep their deeded land. County Judge Trace Morrill made clear that they would assist her group’s cleanup efforts by upkeeping their deeded land.
“What I would like to do is definitely look more into this and see what resources we need to provide and, more importantly, what resources we can’t provide,” said Morrill.
No official motions were made during this presentation.
In other news, the Commissioners Court:
• Approved a community Development Block Grant for the Colonia Construction Grant Agreement with the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Tynan Water Supply Corporation Water Treatment Plant rehabilitation.
• Approved the Bee County judge’s authority to execute the construction contract for the Texas Community Development Block Grant for the Pettus Municipal Utility District water system improvement project.
• Approved Beeville, Pettus and Skidmore-Tynan ISD resolutions requesting distribution of funds from the Permanent School Fund.
• Approved an expo request for an auditorium fee waiver from the Boys & Girls Club of Beeville for their Casino Night event on June 4.
• Denied the approval and acceptance of the submissions of Karankawa Wind LLC’s annual certification of compliance from Avangrid Renewables due to a lack of clarity in their report.
• Approved the possible submission of a letter of concern opposing San Miguel Electric Cooperative Inc.’s application to the Railroad Commission of Texas for a surface mining permit due to the affect it could have on the water supply.
• Accepted the notice of North Bee County Emergency Services District 2 notice of newly elected directors.
• Approved a request to use the county debit card for the registration of the County Auditors Institute 2022 Conference for the Auditor’s Department.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the submission of an application for the Homeland Security Grant Program Operation Stonegarden-OPSG 21.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between Bee County and the Texas DPS for radios under the Lonestar Grant.
• Approved and accepted the Sheriff’s Office’s Racial Profiling Report.
