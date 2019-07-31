Clear heads prevailing

BEEVILLE – “It’s just business as usual,” County Attorney Mike Knight said Monday concerning a recent law legalizing the production of hemp in Texas.
Knight was speaking toward the end of a meeting of 14 local prosecutors and law enforcement personnel at City Hall.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said he called the meeting to give those responsible for enforcing and prosecuting violators of Texas’ marijuana laws answers to some questions.
The situation arose last month when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325.
Two-thirds of the members of the Texas House and Senate had approved the bill, and only three House members had opposed the final version of the law.
The bill allows licensed farmers to grow legal hemp and to use that in “hemp-like products.”
Legal hemp does contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in illegal marijuana. But the legal plant contains only 0.3 percent of that substance, and it does not make the user “high.”
Hemp fibers found in the stalks of the plant have long been used in making rope. Recently some clothing and other products have been made with the fibers of the plant.
Some of those attending the meeting Monday said prosecutors in 10 of the state’s largest counties had been dismissing marijuana cases, saying the new law legalizes the drug.
Knight, Bridge and District Attorney José Aliseda all disagreed.
The police chief said the new law regulates the agricultural hemp industry but does not affect existing marijuana laws at all.
“Hemp doesn’t make you high,” Aliseda said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cpl. Jarrad Williams said he had been told that trucks transporting legal hemp should have documents to show that they are hauling the legal plant.
“They’re not going to be carrying a little bit of hemp,” Aliseda said.
The legal plant will be transported in large trucks.
Assistant County Attorney Cameron Brumfield said most larger jurisdictions already have stopped charging anyone caught with less than four ounces of marijuana.
Bridge said his intention on calling the meeting was to assure that all law enforcement personnel in the county are on the same page in how the change in the law will be addressed.
One concern brought up during the meeting was that most of the crime labs in Texas, including 13 labs operated by the DPS, are unable to measure the amount of THC in the plant.
“Business as usual,” Bridge said. “Marijuana is still illegal, and you’ll go to jail.”
