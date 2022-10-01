The upcoming Western Week Chamber Parade has found its two grand marshals in siblings Judy Wroten Cline and Beth Wroten Newsom, the proprietors of Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy. The grand marshal is a ceremonial position of honor in many parades, including the Western Week Chamber Parade.
Cline and Newsom were both born in Beeville in the late 40s and early 50s, with Newsom being the older of the two sisters. Their father
was a pharmacist before them in 1948. Cline has memories of Newsom and her growing up in the drug store.
“We probably went to every parade Beeville had since it started,” said Cline. “It was a big big thing at the drugstore. We would go early and get the chairs from the inside of the store. Get probably about 15 chairs lined up in front of the drug store and sit out there and watch the parade. It was always a huge parade.”
Both Cline and Newsom have been a part of the parade in the past. The pharmacy had its own float in the parade that Cline recalls her and Newsom riding as young children. Cline had also participated in the parade as a cheerleader when she was a student at AC Jones High School in 1969, however, she lamented that she was not able to enjoy the parade as much during the time.
“You kind of miss the parade when you’re in it and we always loved to watch it,” said Cline.
Cline and Newsom received a degree in pharmacy from the University of Texas. Cline says that they all follow in one another’s footsteps.
“(Newsom) decided she wanted to be a pharmacist and we actually ended up in school together,” said Cline. “We both got married and moved away for a little bit ... and both came back to Beeville. We’ve both been back in Beeville since myself in 81 and Beth in 78. We’ve just always been in Beeville and around Beeville people.”
Now in 2022, Cline never expected to be part of the parade again, commenting that she believed their chance to be a part of the parade was gone.
“We are really really honored to have been chosen and put up for nomination to be the grand marshals,” said Cline. “It really is an honor and we are proud to represent Beeville in that way. We just know so many people. I know every person that walks in that drug store. I know their names and that’s just how we’ve always run our business is just to be very people friendly and make it more of an experience to come to our score instead of just getting their prescription. We pretty much know everybody being here this long.”
Cline does not know if she and her sister will become involved in the parade in the future, however she hopes the opportunity presents itself.
Cline is happy to see the parade bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling how packed the sidewalks would be on the day of the parade.
“I think it’s really coming back,” said Cline. “... It was something that we definitely looked forward to.”
The Western Week Chamber Parade will be on Oct. 1 and will be followed by several events including live music and a dance.
