U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, Bee County’s new representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, made another stop in Beeville Jan. 27.
Cloud, R-Texas District 27, visited with about 60 local citizens at a meet and greet event.
The congressman chatted with local Republicans, including Bee County Republican Party Chair Patty Johnson, Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, and Bee County Commissioners Kristofer Linney, Ken Haggard and Sammy Farias.
The congressman spent about an hour speaking to the attendees about his conservative beliefs and ideas for the future, and also answering questions.
He fielded questions regarding issues related to what Republicans in Washington plan to do if the majority in the House flips in November, how Republicans plan to improve the agriculture business in Texas, and how rural cities like Beeville can compete for grant money to help improve infrastructure.
The congressman never discussed the upcoming primary election, where he faces four challengers – Andrew Alvarez, A.J. Louderback, Chris Mapp and Eric Mireles – for the Republican nod.
