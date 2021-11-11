When a student thinks he or she knows their chosen career path, it’s helpful to have backup options in an area of interest.
For the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, providing options comes in the form of “Pick-a-Cluster” night, which came back this past week for its third 2021-22 installment. The event picks a particular area of career path, setting out to find a variety of jobs within that interest area.
In November, the program chose “business and industry” to highlight, as students from across Beeville participated in question-and-answer sessions with industry professionals. Representatives from manufacturing, architecture and construction, agriculture and food resources, and engineering dispensed information at the session.
“We give the kids an opportunity to meet with people who either are currently employed in one of the career pathways, or the teachers who are teaching any of the clusters,” said Program Coordinator Veronica Garza.
Garza and Program Director Brenda DeLaRosa have brought back the “Pick-a-Cluster” nights for the 2021-22 academic year, returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
Each event contains a different area of interest, such as the “business and industry” night in November and the “public service” night in October, which included medical and law professions. The first event in September featured representatives from hospitality and tourism, finance, business management, and arts and communication.
“We kind of try to group (students) that way, with kids that share those same interests,” Garza said.
Representatives come as far as Corpus Christi, such as Del Mar College’s welding program. There are also guests that hit closer to home, such as several A.C. Jones graduates featured in prior events.
Bringing back alumni to show off their trades is the image Garza and her team wishes to produce with each “Pick-a-Cluster” night.
“We want our students to see that there’s so much more, there’s so much opportunity for them.”
