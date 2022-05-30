Dreams were fulfilled and journeys continued as Coastal Bend College wrapped up its spring 2022 commencement at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center on May 18.
According to Dr. Justin Hoggard, the president of Coastal Bend College, the spring 2022 class earned 490 degrees certificates and occupational skill achievements and awards.
“We’ve seen the tenacity of this group as they’ve fought through a global pandemic to make it through to today to celebrate this first stage, whether it be continuing their education or entering the workforce,” said HoggardOver 100 students obtained their degrees during the ceremony, all coming from different walks of life.
One such student was Mary Ann De Los Santos. De Los Santos, a 70-year-old wife, mother and grandmother, graduated from Coastal Bend College with an associate degree in early childhood education.
Santos survived both cancer and COVID-19 to get to where she is today.
“This was in my mind back many years ago,” said De Los Santos. “I knew at one point I would work with children.”
De Los Santos has had a long life working with children at her daycare center, a business she ran for 10 years.
Now that she’s graduated from Coastal Bend College, she plans to continue her education at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.
“I’m excited and I’m ready to move forward and not waste any time because I don’t have that much time.” said De Los Santos. “... At this point, you know, one cannot sit around and wait. I’m just ready to jump in.”
Through all the hardships she faced regarding cancer and COVID-19, De Los Santos is proud of what she has accomplished.
Most importantly, she wants people to know that anyone can do what she has done, regardless of age.
“The brain is always learning,” said De Los Santos. “It’s not going to stop. You just need to take advantage of that and put your brain to study and learn.”
Other graduates were filled with excitement as they gathered with family and friends outside the gym.
Jazlyn Trevino graduated with a certificate in nursing. She described the experience as a wild and exciting journey. She plans to continue her education at Coastal Bend College to become a nurse practitioner.
Diana Ancira graduated with an associate in dental hygiene. She exited the ceremony with a desire to take time off before considering continuing her education.
Roy Mandeville graduated with an associate in arts. Now that he has finished this step, he plans to continue his education and use this as a stepping stone.
“It’s a really good moment in my life,” said Mandeville. “Everybody should share it in different ways and different ages. It doesn’t matter what age you are. Whether you just graduated from high school or just as an elderly person. It doesn’t matter.”
Santos, Trevino, Ancira and Mandeville were all excited to take their next steps on their individual journeys. All four of them encouraged those who may be on the fence about their education to go for it.
“Anybody can do it,” said Santos. “Anybody. No matter how old you are. ... You can do it.”
“We want to wish you a successful, a prosperous, a most meaningful future,” said Hoggard as he closed out the ceremony. “I think today is a new beginning for each and every one of you, but always remember Coastal Bend College is here for you.”
