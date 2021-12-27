For nearly half an hour last week, Mackenzie Rae Figarelli-Everett flashed her pearly whites for picture after picture – including a lighthearted goofy shot with Coastal Bend College President Justin Hoggard – outside of the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center on the college’s Beeville campus.
The 17-year-old H.M. King High School senior had one very important reason to be all smiles, and she was holding it in her hands along with a bouquet of flowers.
Figarelli-Everett had just officially become an alum of Coastal Bend College after walking to stage to receive her Associate of Science at the college’s fall 2021 commencement ceremony, which was held Dec. 14.
“It feels amazing. I’m very honored and blessed, and I’m very thankful to the staff at the college and to my family and friends for pushing me to be the best (I can be),” Figarelli-Everett said after she wrapped up her impromptu photoshoot that included several different members of her familywho were in attendance for the ceremony.
“Standing here with this in my hands, this degree, it’s an amazing accomplishment and I can’t wait to achieve more.”
Figarelli-Everett was one of nearly 150 students who walked the stage to receive their degrees as part of the college’s two ceremonies, the first of which was the traditional pinning ceremony for nursing students.
Figarelli-Everett was also one of several dual-credit students who earned their associate’s degree before actually graduating high school.
She was a dual-credit student at the college’s Kingsville campus while also working her way through high school at H.M. King.
After she officially earns her high school diploma in the summer, she said she plans to head to College Station to enroll at Texas A&M University, where she will pursue her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
She said she has hopes of one day becoming a nurse practictioner.
The relationships, she said, are what she will remember from her time at Coastal Bend College.
“My favorite memory is actually creating a very nice bond with every single professor I’ve had throughout the past four years,” she said. “I’ve had amazing conversations with them and it’s been the best.”
Hoggard feted those professors and staff members during the ceremony, as did keynote speaker J.M. Lozano, the state house representative from District 43.
Lozano also lauded the graduates for their perseverance and commitment to their education during uncertain times.
He also compared them to “blue-chip recruits” for four-year universities, noting that nine out of 10 junior college graduates who enroll at a four-year universities go on to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Afterward, Lozano said he was thrilled to see the outpouring of family support for the graduates, many of whom had multiple family members in attendance at the ceremony.
“The setting here is much more special, I have to admit,” Lozano said. “From the graduations I’ve been to at other universities, this one is much more personal. You could tell that a lot of families are together. They’re all sharing in the pride of this moment.
“With that kind of family support, your opportunities are endless.”
It’s that support, he said, that sets the region apart.
“This is what you see in South Texas, especially in rural South Texas. It’s just an honor to be here and witness it, and see their growth.”
