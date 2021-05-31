For much of the past few months, the 16 students in Coastal Bend College’s spring vocational nursing Beeville campus cohort have fought through fears that they may not get to see the day where they could take part in the traditional pinning and lamp-lighting ceremonies.
All those fears were assuaged May 18 when the college honored the graduates of its vocational and registered nursing programs at the commencement exercise inside the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
“It feels like a big ole weight is lifted off my shoulders,” said Ariana Hinojosa, one of the members of Beeville’s spring VN cohort.
“It just feels like I can finally start my life. It’s kind of paving the walkway to where I really want to be.”
The college’s RN and VN programs are perhaps its two most difficult and strenuous. And that doesn’t even factor in a global pandemic.
“It was a hard year especially with COVID and everything,” said Alixandria Timbs, another member of the VN cohort.
“It was well-earned for everyone who graduated. I’m just happy to be done.”
“It was tough and a lot of us struggled really,” Hinojosa said, “but I know, at the end of the day, we’re all glad that we made it this far.”
College President Justin Hoggard opened the ceremony by honoring the board of trustees as well as members of the school’s administration and faculty members.
He then welcomed keynote speaker Victor Gomez, who is the chairman of the board of trustees, an alumnus of the college’s nursing program and now serves as the director of clinical services at Exclusive Home Health and Hospice.
Gomez told the graduates that they were choosing a noble profession but also one that comes with many challenges and difficulties.
He said that there would be missed T-ball games and shifts where they would have to skip dinner to attend to more patients than they could handle, but that the chance to save a life and help heal the sick will make all those sacrifices worth it in the end.
Hoggard then turned the dais over to Patricia Rehak, the college’s provost, and Loana Hernandez, the dean of the school’s nursing and allied health program.
Hernandez explained the significance of the pinning and lamp-lighting ceremonies – which are held to honor Florence Nightingale, who was known to tend to wounded soldiers in the Crimean War at nighttime with her lamp providing the only light and was later pinned with the Royal Red Cross for that work by Queen Victoria.
The college then welcomed the attending students to the stage to be pinned, receive their certificate or diploma from Hoggard and then accept their lamp.
“It felt a little bit like I was in a movie, like it wasn’t real,” Timbs said about walking the stage. “I didn’t think that was going to happen because of COVID. It’s nice that we got something, that the students got something and the faculty got something to kind of celebrate how hard of a year it has been.”
For Hinojosa, the moment of walking the stage brought tears to her eyes.
“I definitely cried,” she said. “Just seeing my instructor there and remembering all the hard times, the nights I stayed up studying. It was all real to me.”
Faculty members then lit the students’ lamps before they all recited the Nightingale Pledge.
They were then greeted outside the building by their families and loved ones.
“It definitely,” Hinojosa said, clutching her certificate, lamp and graduation cap, “feels real now.”
