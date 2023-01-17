The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accreditation reaffirmation process is moving quickly for Coastal Bend College. Putting together a SACSCOC accreditation report is a long and involved process that Coastal Bend College President Dr. Justin Hoggard has been on top of for the past several months.
According to the SACSCOC website, Coastal Bend College will need to provide two documents before the review can begin. The first document is a compliance certification that self-assesses the institute’s compliance with each of SACSCOC core requirements and standards.
Such standards include a principle of integrity, a clearly defined mission statement, a legal governing board, a well staffed faculty and an ongoing plan to improve the institution.
According to Hoggard, the process has been an ordeal. However, Hoggard is proud of the steady advances the college has taken in the past three years.
“We have been doing the necessary steps to make sure we move this college forward in a meaningful way,” said Hoggard.
The second document is a quality enhancement document that details a succinct plan to improve the college.
The report will be submitted to SACSCOC in March and will be made available for the public to review at the same time. Accreditation from SACSCOC allows an institution to award degrees to its students.
According to Hoggard, the report and subsequent accreditation is a form of validation for the staff of Coastal Bend College.
“I think this sends a message to our communities that we serve that ‘hey, they’re doing the right things and they’re providing the right level of education,” said Hoggard. “They have been affirmed by this accrediting body that does nothing but says that they can continue to exist.’”
According to Hoggard, SACSCOC will judge whether the institution is compliant.
“Usually they will say whether we are or are not compliant,” said Hoggard. “Then everything that we are not compliant on, we will receive notification from SACSCOC from our liaison and then we at that point will have to address in a focus report the issues that we are not compliant with.
“If it’s one or it’s 10, we have to address and go back to every one of those, look at what we said, look at what the off-site committee said, evaluate that and then provide the additional evidentiary documentation and support to say ‘we understand where you’re coming from and this is what we are doing.’”
Following this, an on-site visit will occur to see if the college is now in compliance.
“They’ll tell us they want to see certain things and, of course, you give them carte blanche access to anything that they want,” said Hoggard.
The on-site committee will write a report that will then be submitted to the SACSCOC Board of Directors for confirmation.
Hoggard expects the multiple steps for accreditation to conclude in October.
Already Hoggard is confident that the report will reflect well on the college. While he notes that the college has been involved in a lot of catch-up work, he is sure the college is doing the right thing now.
“I’m not trying to use SACS as a hammer to get things done,” said Hoggard. “... We do things because it’s the right thing, it’s the best practice, it’s proven and it’s a data informed decision. I feel pretty good. ... I do not think we will be in a situation where they say ‘oh, you’re in trouble.’ ... “I would love to get a spotless report”
The process for reaffirming the college’s accreditation is ongoing, however, Hoggard is confident the college will pass.
“We have worked incredibly diligently to get where we are right now,” said Hoggard, “but we know we’re not done.”
