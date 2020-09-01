Coastal Bend College soldiers on in face of pandemic

BEEVILLE – Just a couple of weeks after Coastal Bend College was ground to a halt because of a cyber attack, all four campuses were dealt another blow with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The computers are running normally again, but the continued coronavirus threat still means that most of the college’s educational functions, including convocation events, are taking place virtually, said President Dr. Justin Hoggard.
“We did well in the summer,” he said. “Like many institutions, we exceeded our contact hours for the summer.”
Hoggard said that even ceremonies such as its annual nurse pinning and commencement exercises took place online. The virtual graduation occurred in July, instead of May. And the fall semester will include limited face-to-face interactions “with a few exceptions, primarily CTE-courses.” Virtual education will occur through the use of the Lifesize videoconferencing system.
“We have decided that this is the best approach,” Hoggard said. “We just don’t have the faculty/student and the student-to-student interaction.”
To help students have a clearer path to learning, efforts are underway to boost WiFi connectivity at various locations on campus, which will allow students who have devices but lack their own internet service to come complete their work.
Also to reduce the stress of the pandemic on students, Hoggard said that almost half of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funding – $1,066,771 – has been dedicated for emergency needs of students. As of the Aug. 11 board of trustees meeting, he said $681,900 already had been distributed.
